Questions over Paul Quinn murder follow McDonald to RTÉ debate
Inside Politics: Sinn Féin leader was confronted with comments made by senior party figure almost 13 years ago
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald during the final TV leaders’ debate on RTÉ. Photograph: EPA/Niall Carson
The last important debate of Election 2020 kept its most dramatic moment until the end, when Mary Lou McDonald, the standout performer of the campaign, was confronted with comments one of the most senior figures in her Sinn Féin organisation made almost 13 years ago.