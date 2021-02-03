Quarantining must be in place when Covid-19 cases fall, says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government must make sure mandatory quarantine for travellers returning from abroad is in place as the number of Covid-19 cases comes down and importation becomes “a major risk”.

Plans for up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels or a person’s home were announced last week.

However, primary legislation is needed to implement quarantine in hotels and there is confusion over the rules around those who must quarantine at home amid apparently contradictory comments by Mr Varadkar and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Varadkar denied that he was concerned at the progress made in bringing in quarantine measures but said he was keen to see “momentum”. He said that the hope is that Covid-19 cases would be low in March or April and said “it’s really at that point that the risk of importation and reseeding becomes a major risk . . . we need to make sure we have all the arrangements in place by then”.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at a press conference offering details of a €100 million scheme to help the agri-food sector amid the challenges presented by Brexit.

The Government had said that some of the measures relating to people coming from Brazil and South Africa and others who fail to produce a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test result could be brought in through regulations rather than legislation which takes longer.

But Mr Varadkar said that the Attorney General has said that primary legislation is required for quarantining of coming from those high-risk countries as well as people who are not. He said it did not surprise him that legislation was needed to keep someone in a hotel adding: “I would be afraid to live in a country where the Government could detain anyone for 14 days against their will without passing a law.”

Mr Varadkar defended the measures already in place saying: “Our international travel rules are among the strictest in Europe”.

He said there had been reduction of international travel into Ireland of up to 98 per cent, people were required to have a negative test to enter the country and €500 fines had been brought in for those travelling for non-essential reasons.

He said bringing in mandatory quarantine in hotels was “a big logistical operation” which would involve security and people being detained in a locked room for 14 days. He said their meals had to be provided and there were issues around their mental health, medical care and testing.

“All these things need to be done and done well and properly,” he said. He said charging the quarantined passengers for their stay also requires primary legislation.

On quarantining at home Mr Varadkar said this would apply to people coming from “schedule one” or lower-risk countries.

People coming from “schedule two” or high-risk countries would have to quarantine in hotels. He said: “Mandatory quarantine at home means you have to stay in your home.”

Asked if these people can socialise and with others living in the home and whether those in the households who aren’t quarantine can leave the building Mr Varadkar said: “Yeah you could.” Mr Varadkar added: “You’re talking about people who haven’t tested positive for Covid.

“If at the moment you’re somebody who has actually tested positive for Covid – at the moment you are required to self-isolate. But if you’re a close contact you’re required to restrict your movements.

“So this is the equivalent of somebody who is a close contact. Yes they have come in from overseas but they have tested negative.”

This appears to contradict remarks made by Mr Donnelly who told Newstalk Radio that those returning from abroad to shared accommodation should self-isolate in their rooms. Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson has been contacted for clarification on the apparent contradiction.

Mr Varadkar said that the ways home quarantine would to be enforced would have to be worked out over the coming days and weeks. He said other places such as Taiwan and Iceland provide services alongside enforcement.

He said: “If you’re saying to someone they can’t leave their home they may need help with groceries, they may need help to put the bins out. So they’ll provide a service to check up on somebody and help them maintain that quarantine.”

He said who would provide such services was also being worked out.

Mr Varadkar also said people quarantining at home after arriving with a negative Covid-19 test result would not have to quarantine for the full 14 days if they get a second negative test result after five days.