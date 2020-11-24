Q&A: When will we know more about plans to exit Level 5?

Are decisions on easing the lockdown going to be made today?

No. However, we should get an idea of the thinking at Cabinet after Ministers hold a discussion on lifting the Covid-19 restrictions at their weekly meeting.

There will be a briefing for Ministers and a discussion, where some are expected to argue strongly for as wide and early a reopening as possible, and there will be a Dáil debate later where the party leaders may set out their approach.

There will also be an important meeting today of the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee, which chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and HSE chief executive Paul Reid are expected to attend.

But no final decisions on how to proceed will be made until later in the week.

When will we know what the plan is?

It’s likely to be Friday before the final decisions on lifting the current restrictions and the plan for the Christmas are made. Nphet normally meets on a Thursday, though this may take place on Wednesday this week, when the public health experts will agree their advice to the Government on the reopening.

There is a busy Dáil schedule on Wednesday and Thursday, so the full Cabinet meeting to decide on the plan is unlikely to take place until Friday. A further meeting of the sub-committee is expected to take place on Thursday evening and is likely to inform the final decisions on Friday.

The details of the reopening and the plan for Christmas will then be announced by the Taoiseach and coalition party leaders early on Friday evening. The announcement is not expected to interfere with the Late Late Toy Show, officials stress.

What key decisions need to be made?

Ministers first have to decide what businesses should be allowed to reopen next week and what restrictions should remain in place. It is expected that there will be a at least a two-stage reopening - the first next week and more later in December. Though no decisions have yet been taken, there is an expectation in and outside Government that a lot of retail businesses will be allowed to open up next week - as should services such as hairdressers and gyms.

A big question mark surrounds restaurants and pubs. The hospitality industry has been lobbying furiously recently, but there remains significant resistance in Government to allowing pubs, especially those serving just drink, to reopen due to fears that people will flock to them over the Christmas season and infection rates will surge due to this.

Ministers fear that a full reopening could lead to an immediate surge in cases, and that we could be faced with the numbers swelling before Christmas, just when the Government intends to further relax the regulations on travel and home visits in order to facilitate family Christmas gatherings. This is the chief reason why a cautious reopening next week is likely.

Won’t there be differences between the Government and Nphet?

Yes. This has been the case for months, but these spilled out into public view prior to the commencement of the present lockdown and have continued behind the scenes since. The public health experts advise on the side of caution, while the politicians - seeking to factor the social and economic effects of restrictions into their considerations - want to reopen society to a greater degree.

There has been annoyance in Government circles at what insiders see as Nphet’s efforts to influence their decisions through their presence in the media, but ultimately the advisers advise and the politicians decide. This point has been explicitly made to the public health advisers in recent weeks.

That means, of course, the responsibility for any decisions that ultimately turn out to be wrong rests with the politicians. This is something that has pushed them in a cautious direction in the past.

So what sort of Christmas is in store?

It’s clear that we will step back from the Level 5 restrictions next week. Shops will reopen, but people will be urged to limit their social contacts in the hope of keeping the virus suppressed to enable a wider reopening before Christmas.

Travel from abroad will be heavily discouraged. A huge publicity campaign advising people to ration their social contacts in order to save Christmas is planned.

That doesn’t sound too Christmassy, does it?