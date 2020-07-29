PUP U-turn: Welfare recipients free to travel to green list countries

Recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) who travel to green list countries will still receive the payment, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has told the Dáil.

Ms Humphreys admitted her department could have communicated more effectively about PUP entitlements for those travelling overseas, and said the cases of all those who left the State for holidays would be reviewed.

In a statement during Dáil question time, she told TDs she had asked “people who wish to travel on any of the countries on the green list can do so and continue to receive their payment”.

But she said people who travel to the countries not on the green list can only do so for “essential reasons”.

She pointed out that of the 2,500 people whose payments have been stopped, 90 per cent were leaving the country permanently.

Despite the announcement, clashes continued in the Dáil where Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the withholding of the PUP from some people leaving the State without referencing Ms Humphreys’ statement.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that if the Government was going to penalise people for travelling abroad then it should be a punishment that was universal and not just for people on social welfare.

She said “it seems to me that you acted outside the law”.

Mr Martin said the Sinn Féin leader “loves throwing accusation” as he defended the Government’s approach to the pandemic payment.

Rise TD Paul Murphy said the situation was “a shambles”. He referred to the statement by Ms Humphreys and said it appeared to be “at least a partial U-turn on the policy and leaves PUP recipients wondering has the discrimination being ended” and if that money would be reinstated.

But the Taoiseach had just spent five minutes “speechifying” about everything other than the payment. “Can you please provide clarity?” he asked Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach said “the assertion of shambles is wrong”. Mr Martin said he was not responsible for operational decisions and that people on the ground had responsibility for social protection.

Accusing the Sinn Féin leader of “play acting”, the Taoiseach pointed out that he had already said there should be a review of cases where payments had been cut to any holidaymakers.

Earlier, Ms Humphreys said the payment was introduced when the country was in lockdown, adding it was Government policy to restrict travel outside the country because of the pandemic.

The Minister said her officials would review cases where people had had their payment stopped.

Controversy erupted after it emerged at the weekend that recipients of the €350 emergency payment were having the benefit docked for overseas travel.

Last night, the Dáil passed legislation putting the PUP payment on a statutory basis and extending it to the end of March at a cost of €2.2 billion.