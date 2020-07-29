PUP U-turn: Government changes mind and says people on pandemic payments can travel

Recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) who travel to green list countries will still receive the payment Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has told the Dáil.

Ms Humphreys admitted her department could have communicated more effectively and said that the cases of all those who travelled abroad for holidays would be reviewed.

In a statement during Dáil question time she told TDs she had asked “people who wish to travel on any of the countries on the green list can do so and continue to receive their payment”.

But she said people who travel to the countries not on the green list can only do so for “essential reasons”.

She pointed out that of the 2,500 people whose payments have been stopped, 90 per cent were leaving the country permanently.

Controversy erupted after it emerged at the weekend that recipients of the €350 emergency payment were having the benefit docked for overseas travel.

The payment was introduced when the country was in lockdown and Ms Humphreys said it was Government policy to restrict travel outside the country because of the pandemic.

The Minister said her officials would review cases where people had had their payment stopped.

The Government has been sharply criticised by the Opposition and accused of punishing people who had lost their jobs by cutting their payment.

Last night, the Dáil passed legislation putting the Pup payment on a statutory basis and extend it to the end of March at a cost of €2.2 billion.

In the Dáil on Wednesday Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the PUP payment was a sign of the Government’s solidarity with the people as he accused Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald of “play acting”.

Ms McDonald hit out at the cutting of the payment from people if they travelled abroad.