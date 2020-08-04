Pubs not to reopen and restrictions to remain on all gatherings , Cabinet decides

Pubs will not be allowed reopen on Monday and restaurants will have to close at 11pm, the Cabinet has decided in a toughening of restrictions on Covid-19.

Micheal Martin has said that bars, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed.

The restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathering will also remain meaning that only 50 can congregate indoors and 200 outdoors. This will come as a disappointment for many sporting bodies.

He said the decision will be reviewed in three weeks. “I know this will come as a blow to pub owners and I want them to know I have sympathy for their plight,” he said.

“We are doing what we are doing to save lives,” he said.

He has said he wished he could share good news but he can’t. He said the 14 day incident per 100,000 had tripled over the past month.

“Given these figures and the international trend, this is what we recommend.”

He also confirmed that face coverings will be mandatory in shopping centres from August 10th .

Mr Martin said five countries and territories had been removed from the green list of countries. They are: Monaco, San Marino, Gibraltar, Malta and Cyprus. He said no country had been added.

That means only 10 countries and territories remain on the safe list of green countries. “We know how deadly this disease is and we have seen the human cost. The only way we can do this is work together and follow the advice,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said we had lost some ground in our battle with coronavirus. “The truth is the pandemic is blazing around the world. In fact it is worse than ever,” he said.

“Even in Europe the number of new cases is rising again,” he said though he said it was largely under control in the EU.

The delay will come as a huge blow to the licenced trade, where pubs which do not serve food have been closed since March.

The Cabinet has taken the decision after further increases in cases in Ireland in recent weeks.

Increase in cases

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the average number of cases had increased in 14 of the 15 green list territories and countries over the past two weeks.

He said Ireland had moved from 20 new cases per day,to 53 new cases per day. Two weeks ago there were 120 news cases, last week we had 284.

Mr Donnelly said some of this was down to clusters in food processing and direct provision.

“NPHET’s view is the situation is “finely balanced” and it would not take much for these cases and new clusters to spill into community transmission.

“Because of this we are not moving to phase four,” he said.

He said the passenger locator forms for arriving passengers at ports will be moved online. “We will be increasing public health presence at airports,” he added.

Earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had advised what he described as a “cautious approach” over further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also sounded a note of caution saying the advice the Cabinet received from NPHET today was “very firm”.

“I know that’s going to come as a further blow to some of the sectors not being reopened but we just can’t risk going backwards,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We want to do nothing that will jeopardise the reopening of schools and colleges,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That is why on the advice of NPHET we will be recommending to Cabinet to take a very cautious approach over the next couple of weeks,” he added.

This phase has already been delayed because of concerns over rising numbers of people who have been infected with the virus.

World Health Organisation executive director Mike Ryan said Ireland might have to consider reopening pubs on a county by county basis depending on local coronavirus threat levels.

Dr Ryan, a former surgeon from Co Sligo, said: “You can use a much more localised strategy – by county, by province, whatever it is in the Irish context – but to do that you need very localised data and a localised response capacity.”