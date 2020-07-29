Publicans tell Martin of anger at short notice over reopening deferment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been told that publicans feel “slighted”, “poorly treated” and “annoyed” following the decision to defer their reopening.

Mr Martin met with officials from the Vintners Federation of Ireland last Friday to discuss the decision not to re-open pubs until at August 10th, at the earliest.

Officials from the VFI made it clear to Mr Martin that a decision on when pubs will re-open must to be made this week.

Publicans told the Taoiseach about the frustration and anxiety of those in the sector and said house parties and shebeens were a greater public health risk.

It also emerged on Wednesday that the issuing of guidelines for the re-opening of pubs has been delayed as publicans want their customers to have the option of sitting at the bar.

In the meeting last Friday, Mr Martin was told that “the trade felt particularly slighted and very poorly treated in relation to the very late notification of the decision not to proceed on July 20th, when they had stock purchased and staff re-engaged.”

The VFI told publicans about the meeting in an update sent to members on Monday and seen by The Irish Times.

“Most of the pubs that are still closed are outside the five main urban areas and are family-owned, family-run businesses where proper procedures will be put in place.

“The previous day the acting chief medical officer, Dr Glynn, commented that ‘we need a few weeks before that can be decided’ when asked about pubs re-opening.

“We pointed out that would bring us up to close to August 10th and into a totally unacceptable situation.”

“We pointed out that it appears to us that the pubs are being used to send a message to the public on the basis of the Taoiseach’s own words on both TV and radio on the 23rd and 24th. We pointed out that pubs are re-opening in the North of Ireland on August 10th.”

“We referred to the damage currently done by house parties and shebeens and the the fact that there was a much higher likelihood that Covid-19 would be spread through these outlets. Many pubs decided not to open just so that they could fully comply with the guidelines.”

“There are pubs now open up to three weeks and there have been no cases traceable to those pubs.”

“We pointed out the difference between pubs and nightclubs and that confusion in this area should not be a factor in making a decision regarding August 10th.”

“There was a very frank exchange of views in relation to all of the above where the Taoiseach was left in no doubt as to the anxiety, frustration and annoyance of members.”

“The ensuing conversation centred on the issues around a second wave, fear of further lockdowns and the fact that decisions would be based on the numbers coming through from the medics. It is fair to say that there is no agenda to keep pubs closed but there is a fear of second waves.”

“We made it crystal clear that we need a decision this week on both guidelines and August 10th.”

At that meeting there was also discussion on the guidelines for the re-opening of pubs which are due to be released this week.

“It was us who actually asked that the guidelines not be issued because there was one item that we were concerned with and we asked that both the Department of Health and others would re-consider and this involves the use of the bar counter in pubs,” the VFI statement says.

“In all of the guidelines that we have seen across Europe and certainly in the North of Ireland, the bar space is not allowed for seating or standing.

“We are making a special plea that in this country that would not pertain because of the importance of the bar counter to many outlets. It is this and this alone that is holding up the issuing of the guidelines.”