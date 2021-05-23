Publicans call for indoor hospitality to resume by July 1st

Publicans are calling for confirmation from the Government that indoor hospitality will resume by July 1st at the latest.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout should facilitate the resumption of indoor hospitality by the 1st July

“The success of the vaccine rollout is completely changing the picture when it comes to the pandemic,” said LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe whose body represents Dublin pubs. Outdoor dining and pubs are due to reopen on June 7th.

“Thankfully this success also makes it safer for other activity to resume, including indoor hospitality service. Given that indoor service will be allowed in hotels and guesthouses from 2nd June and in all hospitality settings in Northern Ireland from Monday, we believe it would be reasonable that indoor service should resume no later than 1st July.

“While we welcome the fact that outdoor hospitality will return in another couple of weeks, unfortunately not all pubs and restaurants will be in a position to provide service of that nature,” he said.

On Friday Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated that a higher number of vaccinations could allow for some positive news when the Government makes its “comprehensive” statement next week on the further reopening of society and sectors of the economy.

“Anything we reopen we will keep open,” he said.

He said that in addition to the early June reopening of accommodation and wider reopenings on June 7th, including outdoor dining, there would also be announcement “in relation to travel, and also in areas around the entertainment sector, live events, what is possible in June and July”.

He said: “We will be trying to give a sense to people in those key sectors which have been significantly hit up until now what will be possible.”

He said discussions would take place on Monday and Tuesday with issues to be ironed out, ahead of an announcement in mid week.

Mr O’Keefe welcomed reports that social distancing requirements will be 1 metre for both outdoor and indoor service and that no time limits will apply.

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said the organisation would be in favour of the proposals to reduce social distancing to one metre.

“We would always welcome the reduction from two metres to one metre. We were one of the first associations to campaign for this last summer,” he said.

The association has yet to see the guidelines and has not been consulted on the matter by Failte Ireland, he said.

“I had to think back to myself if the two meters were actually in place before,” he added.

“We are always guided by the public health advice… As an industry we are raring to go,” he said.

Mr Cummins reiterated that restaurants are eager to reopen for indoor dining when hotels open on June 2nd.

“We would like to see the public health advice published as quickly as possible on the hotels having different guidelines and regulations to us,” he said.

If restaurants can not reopen for indoor service during the month of June, “will they be able to survive the winter?” he asked.