Public support for lockdown will nose dive once vulnerable vaccinated
Poll on Covid-19 policy reveals nuanced views and general rejection of zero-Covid
Grand Canal Square: Of the people polled, 68 per cent said they favoured the living with Covid option, while less than half that number, 30 per cent, said they favoured zero-Covid. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
With the extension of the current lockdown, and the prospect of a slow and cautious reopening commencing in April, the coming weeks will see fierce debate about the nature, pace and timing of the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions which have now been in place since Christmas.
Today’s poll gives an insight into the views of the public on the issues that will be central to that debate, and to the decisions that will follow.