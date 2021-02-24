Public losing confidence in Government, FG TDs tell Varadkar

The public is losing confidence in the Government and will not put up with the current Coalition much longer, the Fine Gael parliamentary party has been warned.

Former minister for rural affairs Michael Ring delivered a stinging criticism of the Government’s handling of the pandemic and told his party on Wednesday night that people are “sick and tired of us”.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Ring said the Government had failed on testing, vaccines and communications. He warned that people had lost confidence in the Government, it is understood.

Mr Ring said the Government had caused confusion with mixed messages. He described the Government as having had a “bad few weeks” and said: “We have a problem.”

The public is losing hope, which is a problem, he told the meeting.

Party leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting recent criticisms of the Government’s communications around Covid-19 were “justified” and would be taken on board.

The Government this week unveiled a refreshed framework for living with Covid-19,The Path Ahead. But the days preceding its launch were marked by confusion around what restrictions would be lifted and when.

The Fine Gael meeting heard claims that gardaí are being abused at coronavirus checkpoints and that the some members of the public are breaking restrictions out of frustration with the Government.

Sources at the meeting indicated former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy said people are breaking restrictions with a different “intent” than previously as if to say, “Government be damned”. He is understood to have warned that the next six weeks will be marked by frustration from the public.

The “lack of metrics” in the new plan were also described as “disappointing” by Mr Murphy. He also said the move to mass antigen testing could also be a game-changer, according to sources.

Cork South-West Senator Tim Lombard is understood to have told the meeting that the public is at a low ebb and gardaí at checkpoints are receiving increased abuse over the last number of days. He is understood to have said that the public are losing patience at “mixed messages”.

Limerick TD and Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan also said that a “whole of Government” strategy is needed for communicating issues around Covid-19.

He also spoke about the vaccination programme and called on Fine Gael to “make more noise” at a European level to ensure a greater supply of vaccines.

Fianna Fáil party meeting

Meanwhile, the distribution of vaccines in Mayo has been uneven and inconsistent and led to widespread confusion in the county, a senior Fianna Fáil TD has said.

Dara Calleary told the parliamentary party that rollout of the vaccination programme in Mayo has been “all over the place” with some practices receiving no supplies while others received far too much.

According to colleagues who attended the meeting, Mr Calleary instanced his own home town of Ballina where three practices received a supply of vaccines and three did not.

He told the meeting it seemed the Irish Medical Organisation had a co-ordinating role. He said the model would need to be looked at as he would be concerned if the situation is not addressed before the distribution programme ramps up (from 100,000 per week nationwide, to 250,000 per week).

In an indications of problems with vaccine distribution in Mayo, Belmullet GP Dr Keith Swanick tweeted earlier on Wednesday that “a practice in a neighbouring village received 420 Covid vaccines last week instead of 42. Myself and the other practice in Belmullet still await our allocation. Our patients are being disenfranchised. Who’s in charge of this process. We need answers?”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that Level 5 restrictions on outdoor activity, sport, construction and remaining within 5km of home could be eased on Easter Monday, April 5th.

In what was received as a move to provide a tangible date, Mr Martin told the parliamentary party that those four areas would be examined before Easter, in tandem with the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The clarification on this issue means if advice from the team on metrics is favourable, the first steps to a wider reopening of society from lockdown would commence at the beginning of April rather than later in the month.

While the latest plan unveiled on Monday mentioned the April 5th date in the context of outdoor activities and the 5km rule, it gave no clarity on whether it was a date for change or for a review to commence.