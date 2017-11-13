PSNI officer appointed as Garda Superintendent

The Policing Authority is understood to have made its first senior appointment in the Garda Síochána drawn from the ranks of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The Authority took over the appointment process involving senior ranks in the Garda last January.

It is understood it has asked for approval to appoint a police officer from the PSNI to the rank of Superintendent.

The first such senior appointment was made in 2015 when a PSNI Inspector was appointed a Garda Superintendent. But this is the first since the Policing Authority has taken over senior recruitment responsibilities.

Government approval is required for such appointments. Another member of the PSNI is on the panel for future appointments and may soon come under consideration.