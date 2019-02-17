Protesters who picketed Harris demonstrate at Richard Bruton’s home

Protesters who gathered outside the home of Health Minister Simon Harris last week are currently demonstrating outside the home of Minister for the Environment Richard Bruton.

A small number of people identifying themselves as members of the Fingal Battalion began the protest this afternoon on the footpath outside Mr Bruton’s House on Griffith Avenue in north Dublin.

In a video posted to Facebook, a spokesman for the group called Mr Bruton “another pillar figure” in the “failed free State.”

Members of the Fingal Battalion Against Austerity protest outside the home of Richard Bruton. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

He said the Minister was about to impose another tax, a carbon tax, on communities. “We’ve had enough taxes on the working class of Ireland. ”

A number of the same protesters who were present at the demonstration outside Mr Harris’s house last weekend, which was widely condemned by politicians and groups from across the political spectrum, including by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation which is currently in dispute with the Minister over nurses’ pay, are taking part.

Yesterday, Mr Harris said the protest was “a clear attempt to intimidate my family and my neighbours.”

Members of the Fingal Battalion Against Austerity protest outside the home of Richard Bruton. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

He said he believed the protesters had identified exactly where he lived by following his wife and infant daughter home.

On Saturday night a different group, understood to be made up of right-wing “Yellow Vest” activists protested outside the apartment complex of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Castleknock.

About six protesters demonstrated at the gates to the complex.