Prospect of second EU summit looms as Brexit negotiators struggle to meet deadline

The prospects for a second EU summit this month loomed larger as the EU and UK negotiating teams struggled behind closed doors to put legal language on a potential Brexit deal.

Failure to do so by tonight will see leaders agreeing to reconvene a summit later in the month either to ratify a deal should the talks produce one, or to discuss an extension.

In Luxembourg EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Tánaiste Simon Coveney were resolutely optimistic that a deal could still be done by this evening if the will was there.

“Difficult but possible,” Mr Barnier told journalists and then member states at their meeting here of Brexit ministers.

It was “high time to turn good intentions into legal text,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting Mr Coveney said he did not think “it’s inevitable” there would be no deal by the summit.

Progress was “slow and they will need to make significant progress today,” he said, “ if there is to be a deal that Michel Barnier can report on tomorrow to EU capitals in advance of the leaders’ summit.”

He emphasised that legal text will be required and that “there will not be negotiation of text at the summit. The EU is very clear on that. So if there is going to be a deal at the summit the task force and the British negotiating team have to finalise text.”

Mr Coveney acknowledged that “it is of course possible to move beyond the summit and continue talks next week because the UK is not due to leave the EU before the end of the month but from everybody’s perspective if we cloud bring clarity at this summit that would be a welcome development.”

Mr Coveney would not be drawn on the substance of the talks but diplomats here say that, encouraged by Mr Barnier, in broad outline it is being welcomed by member states as the basis of agreement.

There is some scepticism about the mechanics of UK proposed customs controls.

Going in to the meeting Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said that companies in the Netherlands will have to be assured “there are no byways into the single market from Northern Ireland”.

The UK would have to give solid assurances on policing customs controls – “they have given some but not enough,” he said.

France’s Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin said of the prospects for an extension that France still insisted that one would only be granted if, like an election, “it could change the political dynamic”.

There is speculation here that, in the absence of a deal, leaders at the summit may agree to defer consideration of an extension until a second summit, at the end of the month, to allow Mr Johnson to maintain his insistence that a deal is still possible that will allow the UK to leave with one on October 31st.