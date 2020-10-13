Prospect of EU/UK free trade agreement ‘better than 50%’, Varadkar says

There is a “better than 50 per cent” chance of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Britain and the EU before the end of the year, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said he believed a trade agreement could be reached, but it would not be comprehensive.

Speaking during his post-budget press conference, Leo Varadkar said the trade agreement “mightn’t be the most ambitious one, but I think we’ll have what they call a thin or skinny agreement”.

He said such an agreement would mean “no tariffs, no quotas, a common set of minimum standards which will be similar to a level playing field and some sort of dispute resolution system other than the [European Court of Justice]”.

Mr Varadkar confirmed the first tranche from the State’s €3.4 billion recovery fund will be paid to his department in order to pay for adaption and regulatory measures needed by agencies under his department’s remit. Some €100 million will be paid over for measures needed even if a free trade agreement is reached.

He said even a limited free trade agreement would “be a sigh of relief for Irish exporters and the Irish agri-food sector, at least knowing no tariffs or quotas means our products will still be on the shelves of British supermarkets come January and February, and that’s what matters most”.

However, he warned that without a free trade agreement, his department would have to “dip into” the recovery fund announced in the budget, “and we’ll have to do it long before the first of January.”

“Without a FTA it’s very hard to be prepared, if you’re a beef farmer or a food exporter, and you’re going to face 40 per cent tariffs in 72 days time, how do you prepare for that? They’re going to need state aid at that point, and that state aid will be forthcoming,” he said.

Among the most significant measures announced on budget day was the Government’s new Covid Restrictions Subsidy Scheme (CRSS), which will enable businesses closed during restrictions to claim up to €5,000 a week in State supports, if they have lost 80 per cent or more of their turnover.

The scheme will be paid in addition to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). Mr Varadkar said it was designed to support businesses that specifically cannot function due to restrictions, such as wet pubs, the entertainment industry and the tourism sector.

“We really wanted to do something for those businesses that were effectively closed, the wet pubs, the light entertainment and arts industry. We were able to give people restart grants but that wasn’t enough for those businesses that were effectively closed or de facto closed since March,” Mr Varadkar said.

“As you go up and down levels...you might introduce restrictions in particular counties or regions, this one tool fits all those circumstances.”

It will cost around €40 million a week in a scenario where the entire country is under Level 3 restrictions, and any allocations after the end of this year will again be funded by the €3.4 billion recovery fund.

Mr Varadkar also said he anticipates it will be difficult to allow the cut in VAT for the hospitality sector to lapse, due to anticipated resistance from the sector when it is due to expire in December 2021, but that it was important to institute it nonetheless.

“Any temporary cut you’re accused of increasing it when you try to unwind it. It will run to the end of 2021 and that’s when it stops,” he said. “Whenever we try to withdraw it it will be difficult to withdraw, but it is a temporary measure, it’s not a permanent reduction.”

Under budget day measures, the local authority rates waiver will be extended to the end of the year at a cost of €300 million. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will be extended through 2021, if required, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said. There will be a €2 billion contingency fund on top of the €3.4 billion recovery fund, with much of the spending funded by borrowing.

Mr Varadkar said that while borrowing is currently cheap, “we know interest rates won’t be at zero forever, anyone who tells you that is the kind of person who told you property prices can never go down”.

He said the State’s strategy is to run a deficit similar to countries such as Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, in the hope of achieving a similar interest rate on borrowings to these countries in coming years.

“We’ll still be borrowing in two or three years time, but it’ll be new borrowing, and there’s no guarantee the interest rate will be the same as what it is now,” he said.

“We’re not trying to be the best boys in the class, but equally we don’t want to be the country with the highest deficit and the highest debt, because when we go to the markets to borrow in two or three years time, we’ll then pay the higher interest rate.”