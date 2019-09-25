Property tax to rise by 15 per cent in eight counties

The majority of councils around the country have decided to increase property tax levels by up to 15 per cent amid rising pressure on local budgets.

Out of 24 councils that have so far voted on property tax proposals, 14 have voted to increase the charge. Ten voted against an increase.

Eight councils, including Roscommon, Leitrim, Offaly, Clare, Sligo and Kilkenny, voted to increase the charge by the full 15 per cent.

Councillors have the power to increase or reduce the rate charged in their area by up to 15 per cent each year. Their decision holds for one year only and if no notice of change is given to the Revenue Commissioners by September 30th, the charge reverts to the standard rate.

Dublin City Councillors have voted to keep a previous cut of 15 per cent.

Earlier this month, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and South Dublin County Council also voted to apply the maximum discount of 15 per cent to the rate charged for the coming year, while Fingal County Council voted to apply a 10 per cent discount, the same rate as it applied last year.

In Roscommon, funding from the increase in the tax is to be ringfenced for services such as hedge cutting and footpaths as well as providing funding for village renewal schemes, and to meet increases costs in providing public services.

In Leitrim, the 15 per cent increase will go towards tourism development, regeneration of town centres and community development.

Some councilors in the area expressed concerns over the increase and assurances were sought that the money raised would be ring-fenced for capital programmes.

In Cavan, acting chief executive of the council Eoin Doyle warned that in order to allow for more funding for communities and local projects an increase of 15 per cent was needed. However councillors voted to keep the charge the same.

Limerick homeowners will also see a slight change in their property tax bills after councillors voted in favour of a 15 per cent increase - which represents a 7.5 percentage point increase over 2019 levels.