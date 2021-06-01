Property tax overhaul to see some bills rise and bring post-2013 homes into net

Homes built after 2013 will face inclusion in the local property tax, under plans approved at Cabinet today.

Under the existing terms of the tax, it is levied on property valuations from 2013. However, homes that were not built at that time do not have a liability as they do not have a valuation dating from then.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe brought a memo to Cabinet this morning seeking to address the issue along the lines of commitments made in the Programme for Government.

Sources said the change will likely be enacted from next year, and would address the issue of around 100,000 homes not being eligible for the tax.

Sources said the valuation point for the tax will be November of this year.

It is understood that Cabinet was told six out of ten home owners will not be paying any more than they already do, while 10 per cent will see a decrease. However, in addition to the homes built after 2013 being brought into the net, an estimated 33 per cent of owners currently paying property tax will see it go up by one band and a smaller percentage – perhaps as low as 3 per cent – could an increase of two bands.

It is estimated that 11 per cent will go down a band, and 53 per cent will see no increase.

It is estimated the change will raise €560 million annually.

Meanwhile, Cabinet was also told there will be a change to the system that redistributes some of the property tax outside the local authority limits. Currently, 80 per cent of the monies raised are retained in the area, with 20 per cent sent to local authorities. From 2023 it is understood that 100 per cent will be retained in the local authority with central government making up any shortfall.

A spokesman for the Department of Finance said that the programme for government had committed to bring forward legislation for the Local Property Tax (LPT) “on the basis of fairness and to ensure that most homeowners will face no increase” and to “bring new homes which are currently exempt… into the taxation system”.

It also committed that all money collected locally will be retained within the county.

“The Minister updated Cabinet this morning about proposed legislation to address the future of the tax in line with these commitments. The Heads of Bill will be published tomorrow,” the spokesman said.