Prominent Dublin councillor resigns from Green Party

Another prominent county councillor has resigned from the Green Party citing difficulties with the culture within the party since it entered coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Peter Kavanagh from Clondalkin is a member of South Dublin County Council and was a candidate in the general election in Dublin Mid West.

He was the party’s spokesman on Irish and the Gaeltacht and he was one of the high-profile representatives who opposed the coalition arrangement.

Cllr Kavanagh told The Irish Times on Monday he had resigned from the party because of the culture.

A number of other prominent councillors have resigned from the party in recent months including Lorna Bogue in Cork, and - last week - Liam Sinclair in South Dublin and Sophie Niccollaud in Dublin City Council

Mayo-based European and Dáil candidate, Saoirse McHugh, also resigned last year

“I’ve taken the very difficult decision… to resign from the Green Party with immediate effect,” Mr Kavanagh said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

“I have never made my opposition to the Programme for Government a secret, having spoken against it at the Special Convention last year.

“Unfortunately, my voicing opposition to Government decisions within the party has been met with a culture I cannot reconcile with the values of the Green Party/Comhaontas Glas.”

He said he remained committed to serving people in the South Dublin County Council with the support of his former party colleagues.