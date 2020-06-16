Programme for government provides ‘signal of hope’ for country, Coveney says

The programme for government agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party is a new template for government which provides a “real signal of hope” for the country, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney on Tuesday said the proposed coalition was the right thing for the country now and could provide certainty for the State at a difficult time.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the Covid-19 pandemic had shown the State can respond to big challenges and that the proposed programme included a “doubling down” on the commitment to creating a universal healthcare system under the Sláintecare model. He said targets to provide tens of thousands of social and affordable houses could also be delivered.

Mr Coveney said it would take time to deliver on commitments to combat climate change, which could not be addressed overnight. He said the agriculture sector did not need to worry about these measures as the proposed coalition would support farmers.

The Tánaiste told Newstalk Breakfast that the coming together of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was like two neighbouring parishes who had been defined by intense rivalry joining forces to form a new team “for the better good”.

Vulnerable

He said Ireland was in a vulnerable place following the pandemic and that the economy faced extraordinary challenges.

Members of the three parties will now ask their members to ratify the proposed programme for government, with the results of these deliberations expected before the end of the month.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll suggests voters have little enthusiasm for the proposed new coalition, but Green voters believe the party should enter government to take action on climate change.

However, Green Party member Saoirse McHugh, who unsuccessfully contested the general and Seanad elections earlier this year, said she would not be supporting the proposed programme.

She said she was initially supportive of what was being proposed but on reading the details she thought it was “woolly, management speak” and a lot of it was “quite fudgy”.

Ms McHugh told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that the programme does not do enough to address the threat of climate change, so she will not be voting for it.

“It will be a very hard sell for Green Party members,” she added.

Ms McHugh said the 7 per cent carbon emission reduction proposed would not be easy to get past members as it was “backloaded”. The proposals on housing were also disappointing, she said, as the targets were short of what had been included in some election manifestoes.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael being back in government together did not reflect the change desired by voters and that he party would provide “the most effective opposition in the history of this State” if the proposed coalition was formed.

She described the proposed programme for government as being “very long, very wordy” and said the content was “vague”.

However, Mr Coveney said political parties all over Europe were being asked to work together as a result of the crisis and the programme for government document contained “a huge amount” about which to be positive.

Confident

Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers said he was confident his party would see strong support for the programme among its members as the document reflected “core Fianna Fáil values and principles”.

The Dublin West TD told Morning Ireland the document “got a really strong endorsement” from Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party on Monday. Mr Chambers, who was involved in negotiations on the programme, said he respected that “certain people will have a view” on it but that he had engaged with many party members on the issue and was confident there would be strong support for it.

He said Fianna Fáil wants to bring about change and that another general election would lead to a deeper crisis.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern told Newstalk Breakfast that it had been “an inevitable path” that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would come together particularly since Fianna Fáil had supported the outgoing Fine Gael minority administration through the confidence and supply deal.