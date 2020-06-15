Programme for government: ‘Future of education’ assembly to be set up

The programme for government commits to establishing a Citizens’ Assembly on the future of education at primary and secondary level and also promises a new digital education strategy.

The primary curriculum will be reviewed and reformed as will the post primary curriculum “prioritising elements such as critical thinking, problem solving and continuous assessment so that they feature more centrally”.

In primary schools there will also be a new healthy eating education programme, a new modern languages programme and a strategy to support gifted and talented students at both primary and post primacy.

The parties will also seek to increase the capitation grant with a view to reducing the reliance on voluntary contributions made to schools. They also plan to to further reduce teacher ratios in primary schools although a specific number is not mentioned in the document.

A free schoolbooks scheme would also pilot in September 2020 and if successful this would be expanded nationwide “if resources allow”.

There are plans for additional supports for students who are homeless, resident in family hubs, or in direct provision. The parties also want to achieve the target of at least 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030 to improve parental choice.

In terms of higher education, the draft document also pledges to develop a long-term sustainable funding model for higher level education in collaboration with the sector. Student contributions will be maintained at the current level. The new Government will conduct a review of the SUSI student support scheme in 2020 following the impact of Covid-19.

There is a commitment to provide a range of free, adequate, safe and suitable period products in all educational publicly-funded settings.

On research, the parties will examine solutions for extensions for researchers who cannot access facilities to complete projects as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.