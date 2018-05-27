Pro-choice campaigners call for swift introduction of abortion law

Pro-choice campaigners on Sunday called on the Government to quickly introduce legislation to implement the decision of the people expressed in the abortion referendum as soon as possible.

The electorate voted by an overwhelming majority to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, with 66.4 per cent in favour of removing the provision in the Constitution that gave the unborn and the mother equal protection. The amendment introduced in a referendum in 1983 effectively banned abortion in most cases and led to thousands of Irish women travelling to the United Kingdom for abortions.

The Government has proposed legislating for access to terminations up to 12 weeks. Beyond that, abortions will be made lawful when a mother’s life or health is at risk.

Together For Yes campaign co-ordinator Orla O’Connor said the Irish people had given the Oireachtas a strong mandate to introduce the legislation quickly.

Ms O’Connor said women will still have to travel to the United Kingdom to access abortion until any new legislation is passed and said special sittings of the Oireachtas should be considered to ensure the law is passed quickly.

There are improvements to be made to the legislation but nothing fundamental about the proposed law should change, she added.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he will publish the heads of a Bill by the summer recess of the Dáil and seek to have it passed by the end of the year.

Ms O’Connor said the people of Ireland had spoken and progress needs to happen on the legislation as soon as possible.

“We are waking up to an Ireland where the Irish public have supported a woman’s right to choose and a woman’s right to make decisions in relation to her pregnancy. It has been an enormous vote and an enormous indication of how Irish people feel about equality and women’s health. Life does not change for women today on many on these issues,” she said at a press conference in Dublin on Sunday.

“This referendum shows there is momentum there and momentum for driving forward.” The campaign groups will build on that momentum, Ms O’Connor added.

Ailbhe Smyth, co-ordinator of the campaign group, said this was a historic moment for the country that made women feel equal again in this country.

Ms Smyth stressed there was more work to be done to ensure it is a safe society for women.

The Together For Yes campaign said the focus is now on ensuring Northern Ireland allows for access to abortion services in that jurisdiction.

The group thanked the Irish people for voting to remove the Constitutional ban on abortion and to the canvassers on the ground who campaigned in their constituencies.

However, they stressed the strongest praise is for the women who told their stories and made their private matters public issues.