Pride flag to fly over Leinster House for first time at weekend

The Pride flag will fly over Leinster House for the first time after TDs, party members and staff met as part of a new Oireachtas LGBT+ support group today.

A coffee morning was hosted by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl as part of plans to establish the new group.

“The purpose of this morning’s meeting was to promote a discussion among members and staff of the Houses of the Oireachtas as to how the LGBT+ group within Leinster House can be managed and brought forward over the coming weeks,” said Mr Ó Fearghaíl.

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer requested that the group should be set up to provide a space for LGBT+ members and staff in Leinster House.

“By flying the flag over Leinster House on Saturday, we are showing our commitment to support and assist the LGBT+ community and their allies in the Oireachtas, be they members, political staff or support staff,” said Mr Ó Fearghaíl.

Dublin Pride started on June 20th and culminates with the main event – the Dublin Pride Parade at 1pm on Saturday.

This year’s theme is Rainbow Revolution and promises to be the biggest, most colourful yet.

Dublin Pride Parade enjoyed a record turnout last year, with more than 60,000 people in attendance.