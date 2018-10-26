Presidential election: Voting begins as polling stations open

Voting has begun across the country to elect the next President of Ireland and to decide if the offence of blasphemy will be removed from the Constitution.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Friday on the mainland and will remain open until 10pm to give people the opportunity to cast their ballot.

Six candidates are vying for the highest office in the State: incumbent President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada, and three businessmen — Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

The electorate will also be asked on the ballot paper whether they want to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Irish Constitution.

Voting got under way on 12 islands off the coast of counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway on Thursday.

Percentages ranged from 4 per cent to 50 per cent, with Mayo islanders appearing to be the among the most engaged and Donegal voters least so.

The Irish Government has appealed for people to use their vote but turnout is not expected to be as strong as the abortion referendum earlier this year.

Count staff will begin sorting and collating the ballot papers at count centres across the country from 9am on Saturday.

A result is expected by Saturday evening, or by early Sunday at the latest.

The Irish Times will publish an exit poll on Friday evening which will give the projected results of the presidential election and the referendum on blasphemy.

– Additional reporting from PA