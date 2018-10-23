Presidential election: Flying the Government jet into trouble

Inside Politics: Michael D Higgins faces final televised debate amid questions surrounding a Belfast visit earlier this year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Fiach Kelly

President Michael D Higgins could be in for some rough treatment in the final televised debate. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Good morning.

Michael D Higgins faces the final televised debate of the presidential election this evening with questions over his use of the Government jet dominating coverage of the campaign.

