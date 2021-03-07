President signs mandatory hotel quarantine legislation into law

New legislation to enforce mandatory State quarantine in hotels for passengers from high-risk countries has been signed into law by the president.

“Having considered the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law,” a statement from the office of President Michael D Higgins said.

However the first arrivals into the hotels are unlikely until at least the middle of the month as the Government is still trying to work through final operational hurdles.

The hotel isolation measures will apply to 33 countries currently on the “category 2” list from where the risk of transmission of Covid-19 or mutations of the disease is high.

The most complicated aspects of the system centre around the private security staff to be used by the hotels to police the quarantine, arrangements around physical exercise and food delivery to rooms, and the frequency of testing for hotel and other staff managing the system of quarantine.

It is understood that gardaí will be called to hotels if those staying do not comply with the rules or leave the facility before they are allowed to.

Senior Garda management have informed the Government that the force should not be on site at the facilities and should not have a role in escorting passengers from planes and ports to the hotels.

The newly passed legislation also increases fixed-notice penalties for non-essential travel from €500 to €2,000. Penalties for breaches of mandatory hotel quarantining include fines of up to €4,000 and/or a one-month prison sentence for a first offence.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Seanad last week that “the measures provided for in the Bill will be applicable to all travellers from a designated state and a person’s nationality has no bearing on the matter”. He said the measures were proportionate.