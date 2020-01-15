President of European Commission pays tribute to Taoiseach’s role in Brexit deal

The new president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said a deal on Brexit would not have been possible without the “hard work” and “patience” of the Government, as she paid tribute to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s leadership on the issue.

She said she has heard “a lot of stories and anecdotes” since taking up her position including “details” that chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier shared with her about the road to securing a deal.

“One thing is, for me, clear. It would not have been possible to reach this agreement without the very hard work, the patience, and the unity of everybody here in Ireland,” she said.

“Without the work of the Government, without the work of the politicians in the parliament, the civil service, the whole country coming together, this would not have been possible. Thank you a lot for your leadership and the co-operation that was excellent. I think we see now the results, they are excellent too,” she told Mr Varadkar at a press conference in Dublin yesterday evening.

The Taoiseach said they would be speaking about Brexit, the European budget and the European Green Deal which will see Ireland promised €30 million as assitance for breaking its reliance on peat.

On Brexit, Mr Varadkar said that the next step is to negotiate a free trade deal between the UK and the EU.

He said there must be a “level playing field so that the single market and the customs union are not diluted. And we must have common minimum standards so that the UK doesn’t attempt in any way to undercut the EU when it comes to labour standards, environmental standards, health and safety product standards.”

Mr Varadkar said that after speaking to the British prime minister Boris Johnson recently, he believes Mr Johnson “understands that, and is supportive of that as well.”

“Getting that agreement is crucial for businesses, for jobs for exporters, and also for the agriculture sector as well. Because whatever problems we face at the moment in our beef industry, they would be much worse if our beef farmers and our meat industry doesn’t have access to that British market in 2021.”

Ms von der Leyen arrived at Government Buildings yesterday to the sound of protesting farmers at the gates.

She said the EU and UK will now enter a new phase of negotiations.

“We are going to be ambitious and we want to have a very close partnership with our British friends. We are neighbours, we share a common history, we share the geography and we will share our common destiny.”

She added that all parties will go “as fast as possible, work as hard as possible, day and night to move forward quickly.”

On the European Union’s climate ambitions, she said the EU is “the frontline right now.”

“We are the ones who are the most ambitious. We do have to act as if the rest of the world will come along. I want the European Union to be the one who is the exporter of knowledge of procedure, of standards, of new technologies, of green financing. This is an enormous opportunity for the European Union.”