President: Debate on EU’s future should move from backrooms to street

President Michael D Higgins has forecast that growing economic, political and climate challenges have brought Europe to the brink of change similar to the epochal changes of 30 years ago.

At a keynote address in Leipzig, on the second day of his State visit to Germany, he called for a diverse “European conversation” to drag debate over Europe’s future out of EU backrooms and back onto the “European street”.

Mr Higgins said it was urgent that Europeans reflect on what Europe means to them: a geographical area, a trade bloc or something more.

“How often ... are we speaking of a social Europe? What set of shared values and ethics do we as Europeans aspire to uphold, defend, build upon and promote?” he asked.

He was speaking on the second day of his state visit to Germany in the University of Leipzig’s Paulinum hall, built on the foundations of the university church destroyed by East German authorities in 1968.

Recalling his happy years as an academic, and two previous visits to Leipzig, Mr Higgins told students and professors that “ideas matter”.

Neglecting the breadth and diversity of Europe’s intellectual, political and economic traditions were, he warned, aggravating public disillusionment with social elites.

Previous neglect of diverse opinions, combined with economic shocks and social turmoils, saw Europeans embrace, a century ago, the “insidious dangers of narrow nationalist movements”.

European prosperity dating back to the industrial revolution was, he said, based on an assumption of unlimited growth and drew disproportionately on other’s resources, with a far-reaching ecological consequences now visible.

Failing to redefine sovereignty and challenge “insatiable, unregulated accumulation” would, he said, trap Europe in a dead-end, post-industrial revolution “technocracy”.

“There can be a Europe beyond coal and steel,” he said, “a green Europe (that) continues to provide for its peoples without damaging irrevocably the fine ecological balance of the planet.”

Pushing decarbonisation would require effort to ensure a “just transition” for those in affected industries.

Effort, too, would be required to defend from populist nationalism the two-way migration that has always been a part of Europe’s identity.

Already French “yellow vest” protests, the election of US president Donald Trump and Brexit were, he said, had raised red flags.

Further danger lay ahead if Europe ignores the losers of globalisation and clings to a technocratic, austerity-centric approach to society, he said, rather than tackling “speculative flows of insatiable capital”.

He praised German philosopher Jürgen Habermas, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, for urging Europe be taken out of the hands of a “neoliberal orthodoxy” and returned to the people in democratic, reformed EU institutions.

Mr Higgins cited the EU’s adopted anthem “Ode to Joy”, written by Friedrich Schiller in Leipzig and set to music by Ludwig van Beethoven, as expressing “the essence of European values which we must continue to strive to fulfil”.

The words of the EU’s own anthem, he said, maps a path of solidarity to lead Europe out of its “ever-more rancorous rhetoric”.

His speech was greeted with sustained, minute-long applause by the audience in Saxony, where the anti-migration, euroskeptic and far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has surged ahead in polls ahead of an autumn state election.

University of Leipzig rector Beate Schücking thanked the president for an “inspiring lecture” and for the Government’s funding of Irish language teaching at the university.

Listening in were dozens of language students who learn Irish at the university.

“Most of us took it on for fun but now we all see the importance of supporting minority languages,” said 22 year-old Sophia Wilms. “We would love more contact and exchange with people in Ireland who speak the language.”

In the late 19th century Leipzig became a spiritual home of Irish and Celtic studies in continental Europe thanks to local professor Ernst Windisch.

Mr Higgins inspected manuscripts of Windisch’s Irish grammar, and his translation of Táin Bó Cúalnge. A century ago this year, the influential German celtologist Kuno Meyer died in Leipzig.

But Celtic studies and Irish language teaching are on the retreat across Germany, with the last professorial chair given up in Berlin 20 years ago.

Other minority languages fare better in Leipzig, say local academics: Catalonia funds a chair here while Galician and Basque regions also finance studies of their languages and culture.

Leipzig lecturers said they would welcome greater funding - even a professorial chair of Irish - to complement Ireland’s new push for a wider and deeper exchange and understanding with Germany.

“Any slightly higher financial support from Ireland might restore institutionalised Celtic- Irish studies here,” said Prof Sabine Asmus.

After his lecture, Mr Higgins visited the 850 year-old Nikolaikirche, the Church of St Nicholas, home to premieres of key works by local music director Johann Sebastian Bach.

In 1989 Leipzig was the starting point of Germany’s peaceful revolution and the church its focus.

An eye witness from that time - echoing Mr Higgins’s earlier lecture - recalled how social and climate concerns forced the slow - then fast - collapse of East Germany 30 years ago.

“We brought traffic to a standstill,” said Mr Frank Pörner. “25,000 people came voluntarily, without any organised invitation and today I cannot imagine that a demonstration of this size remained non-violent.”

At a lunch in Leipzig town hall, Mr Higgins met mayor Burkhard Jung and Saxon state premier Michael Kretschmer.

“We in Saxony are concerned about what is happening in Anglo-Saxony,” said Mr Kretschmer, a leading figure in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We have understood very well what bothers the Irish and we all have a great interest that the European Commission gets to work soon so that the great challenges before us can be solved.”