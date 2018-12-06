Powerful forces using internet to ‘wage war’, says Minister

There are powerful forces that see the internet as presenting a new way of waging war, according to Minister for Communications Richard Bruton.

The explosion in social media use has enormous potential benefits for society and can strengthen democracy, but also has “destructive sides to it” which raise serious questions for society, he said.

Mr Bruton was addressing an open policy forum in Dublin Castle on the Regulation of Transparency of Online Political Advertising.

The forum is being held to feed into the drafting of legislation to regulate online political advertising.

The price of entry into the rich world that the internet has created is that we leave behind a profile that creates opportunities for others to “manipulate our thinking,” Mr Bruton said.

An interdepartmental group on the security of Ireland’s electoral process and disinformation has decided there is a “high risk” to Irish democracy from people using the internet anonymously to “distort people’s opinions” by way of spreading disinformation.

Cyber attacks

Other risks identified by the committee are the foreign funding of online advertising, online political advertising not being regulated, and cyber attacks on the political system.

The issues have created “profound questions” for legislators such as how political advertising is defined, and whether regulation should apply during political campaigns or at all times, Mr Bruton said.

The threats created by social media to democracy must be addressed in such a way that they do not undermine fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression, he said.

Barry Ryan, of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, said the regulation of online political advertising could involve considering how to control the right to be “free from microtargeting” and the right to know the origin of microtargeting that is directed at a person’s political preferences.

Dr Alession Cornia, of Dublin City University, told the forum a study of the US presidential election won by Donald Trump identified real concerns about the influence of online advertising that came from “suspicious groups”, many believed to be Russian, which were focused on divisive topics such as gun laws rather than having more direct political messages.

Voluntary code

Something with “more teeth” that a voluntary code was needed to regulate online political advertising, Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan, told the forum. He said he personally believed the regulation should apply “during peacetime” and not just during political campaigns.

He said he would caution against any impulse to try to legislate against causing of offence during political debate. “I love giving offence and taking it, as much as I can, on social media,” he said. “Offence is part of healthy political debate.”

Gavin Sheridan, chief executive of VisLegal, said people should have the right to know who has placed and paid for advertising that appears on the internet. “It’s a very simple question. Who’s behind it? Who paid for it?”

There has been an enormous erosion of trust and it is now a question of when social platforms will be regulated, he said. “It cannot be a voluntary process. It’s our democracy.”

Democracy

Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said the internet was being used to attack civil society organisations that are vital to democracy. “We are now talking about elected governments in Europe and other parts of the world interfering in the electoral process.”

He said Ireland had an opportunity to stand up to what is happening in countries such as Hungary, Romania and Poland, by introducing effective regulation of online political advertising that would serve as an example for others.

James Lawless, Fianna Fáil spokesman on science, technology, research and development, who introduced a Bill last year on transparency and online advertising, said it was “essentially about bringing the electoral act into the 21st century.”

Dr Eoin O’Dell, associate professor of law in Trinity College, Dublin, said there were constraints on what the Government could do, not least because of the constitutional protection of the right to freedom of expression.

He also said political speech can sometimes need to be anonymous. “Anonymous political speech is at the core of political speech.”

Society would have to be very careful about trying to regulate or constrain unpopular political opinions, he told the forum.