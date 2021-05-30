Poots accuses EU of using North ‘as a plaything’

DUP leader Edwin Poots has accused the EU for using Northern Ireland as a “plaything” over Brexit.

He also accused the EU of doing “demonstrable harm” to the peace process and said he is concerned of violence this summer due to anger over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Appearing on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Poots said once the grace periods on post-Brexit checks on goods from Britain ends, there will be 15,000 checks per week at the region’s ports — more, he said, than take place in Rotterdam, Europe’s biggest port.

“We really need to ditch the protocol and ditch these checks because they are hugely damaging to the lowest paid workers,” he said.

Mr Poots said although the European Commission over the years “put their heart and soul into winning peace in Northern Ireland”, they currently “don’t seem to care for the peace process . . . that really needs to change, that attitude needs to change, they are doing demonstrable harm to every individual in Northern Ireland and it is having a devastating impact”.

He said the UK government had the grounds to trigger Article 16 due to economic and societal damage, which he described as “very evident”.

“This is the European Union seeking to punish the United Kingdom. As a consequence, Northern Ireland is being used as a plaything for the European Union,” the new DUP leader said.

“I can assure you Northern Ireland should be nobody’s plaything, we are citizens of the United Kingdom, we were citizens of the European Union and we deserve to be treated with the same respect as everyone else.”

Also appearing on the BBC programme, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic rejected Edwin Poots’ ‘plaything’ accusation.

“We really do our utmost to make sure we demonstrate our total commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and therefore we’ve been looking for the four years for the best solution to the very sensitive situation in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“For us, and not only for us but also for the UK Government, the response was very clear that it was the protocol,” he said.

“I think that now, what we should do is to focus on the policies and politics that rather unite than divide us.

Mr Sefcovic said he wants to meet the Northern Ireland Executive parties before the next joint committee, which is expected to take place in the middle of June.

“I would like to hear from Mr Poots himself but also from other leaders of the political parties who form the Northern Ireland Executive, and discuss with them what we can do better,” he said. – PA