Polling day: What to watch out for over the next 24 hours
Inside Politics: Brexit was not the dominant theme of the elections as some had predicted
Garda Adrian McGettigan and presiding officer Carmel McBride carry a ballot box to the polling station on the island of Inishbofin. Voters on the remote isle off the coast of Donegal were among the first to cast their ballots in the local and European election. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
There have been some insipid election campaigns in the past but this one is up there with them. There were lots of portentous pronouncements in the run-up to the European elections declaring these were the most important since we joined the EU.
But if they were, that was lost on Joe Public. Voters did not really become engaged until the final days of the campaign. And even then it was almost half-hearted.