Poll analysis: Striking similarity in support for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin
Ipsos MRBI poll shows starting grid: expect many twists and turns before winners emerge
Election posters for Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar beside protesting farmers’ tractors in Dublin city centre last week. “With just under three weeks of campaigning yet to come, we can expect many election twists and turns before the winner is crowned, although it will take, in all probability, a while longer before a Government is formed.” Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll sets the scene for Election 2020. Interviewing for this latest poll took place between Thursday and Saturday of last week, beginning just two days after the Taoiseach called the election and taking in the initial days of campaigning by political parties.
Our poll was carried out face to face and in homes among a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adults aged 18+, covering 120 sampling points across all constituencies in the Republic of Ireland.