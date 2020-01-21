Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll sets the scene for Election 2020. Interviewing for this latest poll took place between Thursday and Saturday of last week, beginning just two days after the Taoiseach called the election and taking in the initial days of campaigning by political parties.

Our poll was carried out face to face and in homes among a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adults aged 18+, covering 120 sampling points across all constituencies in the Republic of Ireland.