Politicians and judges have only themselves to blame over Supreme Court controversy
Successive governments failed to enact legistlation to set up Judicial Council
Séamus Woulfe: not helpful to have the Pavlovian view that he is all wrong. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw
It’s a mess. And when parliamentarians and the judiciary start casting the blame of how it all came to this sorry pass, they have only themselves to blame.
The suggestion of a Judicial Council was first seriously made in 1998 when a judge of the Supreme Court and a judge of the Circuit Court became embroiled in controversy over the relisting of a case of a young architect jailed for dangerous driving after killing a young mother.