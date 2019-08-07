Podcast: Eoin Ó Broin calls Fintan O’Toole suggestion ‘insulting’

Should Sinn Féin’s seven abstentionist MPs resign their seats in order to allow anti-Brexit replacements play a part in stopping a no-deal Brexit?

The idea was put forth by Fintan O’Toole in a recent column and on Wednesday’s Inside Politics podcast, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin and O’Toole debate the idea, which Ó Broin calls “patronising, insulting and undemocratic”.

