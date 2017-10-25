Podcast: Crimes in the national interest

On this week’s Inside Politics podcast, Hugh Linehan and Pat Leahy are joined by Social Affairs correspondent Kitty Holland and columnist Fintan O’Toole.

First on the agenda is the compromise reached last week at the abortion committee. Could we be lurching towards an amendment to the amendment?

Then we look at the history of banking “scandals” in Ireland, and why “scandal” will probably end up being the perfect word to describe the situation involving tracker mortgages: lots of hue and cry, with no-one ultimately held accountable.

Subscribe to Inside Politics:

Apple Podcasts

Android

Stitcher

ACast