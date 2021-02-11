Plan to manage pandemic to be unveiled week after next, Taoiseach says

The Government will unveil its plan for managing the pandemic the week after next, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Thursday morning, but he warned against expectations of anything other than a limited reopening and said foreign travel for holidays was unlikely this year and “certainly for the next number of months”.

Mr Martin said the Government would announce further restrictions on inbound travel later on Thursday, with another 20 countries added to the list which will shortly require mandatory hotel quarantine.

He said that this would include countries from sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Austria, where authorities are currently worried about an outbreak in ski resorts.

He reiterated that the reopening of schools and construction remained the Government’s priority, but there needed to be caution because of the wider impact on public health of more than one million people moving around at the same time, he said.

He said that a decision on this year’s Leaving Cert will take place next week to provide clarity for students.

It was important for students to have class time to facilitate options and alternatives, he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Getting numbers down was “a prize worth fighting for” and September remained the target for having “critical mass” vaccinated, but there were no “definitives” and he could not give a timeline as the delivery of vaccines was out of his control.

The arrival of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which was one dose, “will make a real difference”.

Primary legislation will be required to implement the proposed €2,000 fine for people making non-essential trips abroad and it would be published next week, he said. It was “regrettable that people don’t get it”, referring to the small number of people travelling.

Everyone needed to adhere to the restrictions to avoid the importation of new variants of the virus, he said.

On the Northern Ireland protocol, Mr Martin said there was a need to “dial down” the rhetoric on both sides. Everyone should bear in mind that it had been only five to six weeks and there were bound to be teething problems, but some people had not been prepared.

The AstraZeneca dispute had gotten to “too high a pitch” and he wanted a harmonious relationship between the UK and the EU. “I wasn’t happy with everything in the last few weeks. We all need to cool down.”

There were mechanisms for dealing with “these issues” and there should be concentration on “making things work for people”. What was being experienced now was the manifestation of Brexit. People needed to “pull back”. The protocol was a great opportunity for Northern Ireland, he said.

He denied that the €80,000 increase in pay for the top civil servant in the Department of Health was a “slap in the face” for healthcare workers. He said health was the most challenging of all Government departments and there was a need to change how health was perceived, but it had been performing well during Covid.

There was a huge amount of activity in the health department and the post required additional remuneration.

Decisions had to be taken sometimes that it would have been easier not to make because of public perception. One lesson that had been learned during the pandemic was that there was a need for reform and he wanted to see a reformed health service, he s aid, but to do so would require management and value for money.