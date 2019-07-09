Phil Hogan set to be nominated for second term as EU commissioner

The Government is likely to nominate Phil Hogan, Ireland’s EU commissioner, for a second term in Brussels when it meets this morning.

It is expected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will ask Ministers to approve the nomination of Mr Hogan when the Cabinet meets at Government Buildings.

Mr Hogan, who has been Agriculture Commissioner for the past five years, has been tipped for a heavyweight post in the new Commission, with speculation in Brussels centring on the trade portfolio.

This would be especially relevant to Ireland with a trade deal due to be thrashed out with the UK once it leaves the EU.

EU leaders decided to nominate the German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as President of the incoming Commission.

Although she must be approved by the vote of the Parliament, expected next week, it is expected that countries will scramble to nominate their Commissioners in the hope of securing important portfolios.

With each of the 28 countries nominating a commissioner, many of the portfolios have limited powers and importance.

However, Mr Hogan, who has held the important agriculture job for the last five year, would be expected to land one of the important roles in the Commission, and he is reported to be interested in trade. In recent days, he has strongly defended the EU’s Mercusor trade deal with south American countries, despite criticisms from the farming lobby and opposition politicians at home.