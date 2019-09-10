Phil Hogan set to be confirmed as EU chief trade negotiator

Irish European Commission Phil Hogan is expected to be confirmed today as the European Union’s chief trade negotiator.

Mr Hogan, who has served as agriculture commissioner for the past five years, will be appointed by the incoming commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Mr Hogan’s name has been linked to the trade job since he was nominated for a second term by the Government in July.

The appointment will be viewed as a significant signal to the British government, as Mr Hogan would be responsible for overseeing any negotiations with the UK on a future trade deal – the next phase of Brexit negotiations if there is an agreement on an orderly British withdrawal.

Commissioners act on behalf of the EU and not their national member states, and take an oath to that effect. However, it is accepted that they are mindful of the interests of their own countries, even if they do not always agree with their government.

The trade portfolio is one of a handful of commissioner jobs with significant clout, and is one of the most sought-after positions. It reflects Mr Hogan’s stature as a heavyweight of the new commission.

As commissioner for agriculture, Mr Hogan strongly defended the controversial Mercosur trade deal with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. He has insisted that 100 per cent of the beef from Mercosur countries entering the EU will be checked to ensure it complies with standards and also argues that there are strong safeguarding mechanisms in place to prevent the market being flooded by cheaper imports from South America.

Meanwhile, the incoming European Commission will be close to gender-balanced for the first time in its history after Ms von der Leyen listed a team of 14 men and 13 women on Monday.

The incoming commission president gave her formal approval to the list nominated by the heads of government, after she had threatened to reject nominations unless she achieved gender equality.

Mr Hogan’s agriculture portfolio is expected to go to Poland’s Janusz Wojciechowski, while fellow outgoing commissioners Frans Timmermans and Margrethe Vestager will be appointed vice-presidents. Their number will be joined by at least one eastern European member in addition to the expected retention by Latvia’s Valdis Dombrovskis of a co-ordinating economic brief. They will be among a total of eight vice-presidents.

The new team, which has yet to be vetted by MEPs, will serve until 2024 and takes over on November 1st from Jean Claude Juncker’s commission. The UK has not nominated anyone on the presumption that it will have left the EU by November 1st.