Phil Hogan says he was ‘assured’golf dinner was following guidelines

Phil Hogan, EU trade commissioner and former Fine Gael minister, is under scrutiny over his attendance a golf dinner in Co Galway with more than 80 people earlier this week.

The event was organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society in apparent violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Dara Calleary resigned on Friday morning as Minister for Agriculture after his attendance at a golf dinner provoked a huge political controversy.

Another attendee Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer, confirmed he had resigned from his position as leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

In a statement, Mr Hogan said he attended the dinner this Wednesday “on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish Hotels’ Federation that the arrangements proposed to be put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines.”

Visitors arriving into Ireland from Belgium, where Mr Hogan is based, are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to Ireland.

Mr Hogan said before the event he had “complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July.”

Mr Hogan is a senior figure in the EU commission with the trade portfolio, one of the most high-profile positions.

Reports of his attendance at the event, first reported by The Irish Examiner on Thursday night, gained international media attention.

Mr Hogan was previously minister for the environment, community and local government in the Fine Gael-Labour Party coalition, before being appointed EU commissioner for agriculture in 2014, and later commissioner for trade.

Earlier this year, Mr Hogan had floated a potential candidacy to be the next director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), but later decided against going forward for the role.

The table plan for the event listed 82 people for the dinner with up to 10 people per table. According to one person who attended, the organisers had satisfied themselves after consulting with the hotel that they were operating within the official guidelines.

However, sources said the partition between the two rooms was pulled back for the speeches. A person staying at the hotel with his family told The Irish Times he saw no evidence of social distancing when he witnessed the attendees arriving.