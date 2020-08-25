Phil Hogan’s timeline of movements around Ireland in full

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has sent a memorandum to President Ursula von der Leyen about his movements during a recent trip to Ireland following the controversy surrounding his attendance at a golf dinner of more than 80 people amid Covid-19 restrictions last week.

Here is the timeline in full that Mr Hogan has given for his Irish trip:

July 31st – Mr Hogan says he arrived in Ireland, completed the statutory Passenger Locator Form and travelled to his temporary residence in Co Kildare.

August 5th – Mr Hogan says he was admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure. While in hospital, he tested negative for Covid-19 (he says www.citizensinformation.ie confirms that a negative test result ends the self-restriction period).

August 6th – He says he was discharged from hospital and returned briefly to his temporary residence in County Kildare.

August 7th – He says he travelled to Kilkenny before the local lockdown rules came into effect at midnight in Co Kildare (and neighbouring counties Laois and Offaly).

August 12th – He says he travelled to Dublin from Kilkenny for essential work reasons, which required his attendance at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, he says also had separate meetings with the Tánaiste and with Minister Robert Troy, to brief them on events relating to ongoing negotiations with the US.

August 13th – He says he played golf in Adare, Co Limerick and returned to Kilkenny.

August 17th – He says he travelled from Co Kilkenny to Co Galway via Co Kildare. He says he stopped briefly in Co Kildare at the property in which he had been staying for the purpose of collecting some personal belongings and essential papers relating to the ongoing negotiations with the USTR, Robert Lighthizer, which continued while he was in Co Galway. This culminated in an agreement on a package of tariff reductions on August 21st.

August 18th – He says he played golf in Co Galway, staying in Clifden. (no formal dinner or reception).

August 19th – He played golf in Clifden, and subsequently attended a formal dinner for which he has since apologised.

August 21st – He says he returned from Galway to his temporary residence in Co Kildare to collect his remaining personal belongings, including his passport, and stayed there overnight to catch an early morning flight to his primary residence in Brussels from the nearby airport.

August 22nd – He returned to Brussels.