Peter Casey: ‘Travellers are basically people camping in someone else’s land’

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has claimed Travellers are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”.

He told The Floating Voter, the Irish Independent’s political podcast, he had sympathy for people living near Traveller camps.

“Do you think they are sitting here going this is great for my property value now that I’ve got three dozen caravans down the road? That’s just wrong.

“Somebody needs to sit up and say this is nonsense. Here we are are giving them luxurious houses and they’re turning them down because they’ve no stables,” he said.

“Can you imagine the brave person from Dublin that would say, ‘I’d love a lovely four-bedroom house with solar panels and beautifully kitted-out kitchens’?”

Pavee Point, the Traveller advocacy group, described the comments as “grossly insulting and offensive”.

Mr Casey is on 2 per cent in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll.

The candidate’s spokeswoman said there would be no further comment today.

Asked about Mr Casey’s comments this morning, President and candidate Michael D Higgins said Travellers comprise an ethnic minority which experiences discrimination.

“I find these views appalling,” Mr Higgins said.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that members of the Travelling community live an average of 10 years less than the general population, and young Traveller men were six times more likely to take their own lives.

Fellow candidate Sean Gallagher said he was “disgusted” by the remarks made about members of the Travelling community.

“The Travelling community have long lived with a cloud of negativity, exclusion and marginalisation hanging over them. I know this because I worked with the Navan Travellers Project when I qualified as a Professional Youth and Community Worker.”

Mr Gallagher said he agreed “wholeheartedly” with remarks made by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in March 2017, following the recognition of Travellers as an ethnic group, that no-one should have to hide “their race or culture to be respected or even accepted in society”.

Another candidate Gavin Duffy said he found Mr Casey’s comments “deeply concerning” and that they should be withdrawn.

“I think his comments are reckless and inflammatory and have no place in a campaign for election of First Citizen. They reach back into another era which I believed we, as a society and a community, have put well behind us,” he told The Irish Times this morning.

“Travellers face many challenges in life, not least in developing and sustaining understanding and acceptance with the settled community. Such comments only pitch us back into a time and a dark place that we have long ago left behind.”