Peter Casey ‘taking weekend off’ to decide on Áras campaign after Traveller comments

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he is “taking the weekend off” in light of “the events of the past few days”.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Casey said: “In light of the events of the past few days, I am taking the weekend off from the campaign to think carefully about whether to continue in the race.

“I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made.

Presidential candidates Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ní Ríada, Michael D Higgins, Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy pictured alongside Peter Kenny at Virgin Media Television’s Presidential Debate.

Protesters speaking after Presidential Candidate Peter Casey visited Cabra Bridge, Thurles on Thursday speaking to members of the media. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

“I want to be of service, and make a real difference. I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad. I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland - with drive, ability and energy.”

Mr Casey became embroiled in controversy this week over remarks he made about members of the Traveller community. During an interview win the Irish Independent, Mr Casey claimed Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”.

He declined to meet members of the Traveller community who were protesting at his visit to an unoccupied housing estate in Tipperary on Thursday.

Asked about the issue by host Pat Kenny during a live television debate, the candidate said he did not believe a Traveller family in Co Tipperary should have rejected six homes built at a cost of €1.7 million.

He claimed the family had requested two stables per home and a half acre of land for horses. The details of the issue have been disputed.

“You can’t please all of the people all of the time,” Mr Casey said when it was put to him that the Traveller community would no longer like him.