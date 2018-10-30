Peter Casey offered Renua leadership after Fianna Fáil rejects him

The leader of Renua has said the party is going to reach out to Peter Casey in the coming days about joining the party.

Mr Casey has claimed he wants to join Fianna Fáil and take Micheál Martin’s job as leader of the party, but a number of senior figures have ruled out the notion.

However, Councillor John Leahy, Renua’s sole elected public representative said he would not stand in the way of Mr Casey taking over his party.

Renua was founded by former minister of state for European affairs Lucinda Creighton in 2015. She lost her Dáil seat in the 2016 General Election, having forfeited both her ministerial office and parliamentary party membership when she defied Fine Gael on abortion legislation in July 2013.

Mr Leahy said he had secured the contact details of the Derry businessman and hopes to meet him.

“I think Peter is very much in line to our way of thinking in terms of a lot of our core policies. Taxpayer first, entrepreneurship, and law and order would be three of our six pillars,” Mr Leahy said.

We would always welcome someone like @CaseyPeterJ who speaks honestly on matters that really matter to everyone in our community- coffee is brewing! — RENUA IRELAND (@RENUAIreland) October 30, 2018

“Just by going on what we’ve seen in the presidential election, Peter would have a strong leniency towards [THOSE]pillars.”

Mr Casey finished second in the presidential race, securing 23 per cent of first preference votes, following a series of controversial comments on the travelling community.

Mr Leahy said the leadership of his party is “open to be contested”.

“If Peter was to join our party and in a position to put himself forward [for leadership] and the membership felt he was a better person to lead the party, well then that option is there,” he said.

“It’s not a closed shop in Renua, we’re a small, growing party so from that point of view I’ve no problem with anybody stepping up to the mark that thinks they can take up the leadership and drive the party forward.”

Mr Casey said on Monday that if Fianna Fáil did not want him as a member he would set up a new party called New Fianna Fáil.

Meanwhile, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Sean Fleming has said that Fianna Fáil is a democratic party, not a business that someone can “move in and take over the top job.”

Mr Fleming told Newstalk Breakfast that none of the main political parties is a business that can be taken over by a person. Such an approach and language was for business, “politics doesn’t work that way.”

Fianna Fáil will have to look at the 340,000 people who had voted for Peter Casey, Mr Fleming said. “There was a vacuum here. I’m quite sure had there been someone standing for the main political parties, those 340,000 would not have voted for Peter Casey.”

He defended the party’s decision not to run a candidate in the presidential election. “Micheál Martin made a clear decision. Michael D was doing an excellent job and from that point of view that was a correct decision.”

Mr Fleming also defended the PAC’s decision to examine Áras spending every year. This was not a reflection on the President, he said. There are “lots of issues that need to be dealt with.”

Senior civil servants will be asked to account for the money that is being spent in the Áras and on the office of the President. The PAC did not “step over the line. We should have been doing this every year.”