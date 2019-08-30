People Before Profit pushes for left coalition ahead of general election

People Before Profit has written to several parties and unions this month seeking to build support for a broad left alliance ahead of the general election.

The party sent an open letter urging people to co-operate to challenge Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and to present what a “progressive” alternative to voters. People Before Profit has three Dáil seats.

The letter acknowledged that the left “generally fared badly” in the local elections with Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and Solidarity all losing seats.

“Several factors are responsible for this, including an economic recovery, low voter turnout – particularly in working-class areas – and an inability to organise the anger around housing into a mass movement on the scale of Right2Water,” it said.

The letter argued that there was a need for the left to combine forces as happened between 2014 and 2016 over the imposition water charges, which have since been dropped.

“To make gains in the current period we need a left that is willing to work together on key initiatives and present a progressive alternative to the establishment.”

It proposes “unified action” in four areas: achieving a living wage of €12.30 per hour; resolving the housing crisis; combatting climate change; and a voting pact for byelections. It also said the front would be strengthened if all its participants publicly ruled out entering coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Richard Boyd Barrett, one of the letter’s authors, said a broad left alternative to the two major parties was possible, notwithstanding the poor performances of left-wing parties in the local and European elections.

“We need a very radical movement on climate change and housing and the real possibility of a global recession coming down the tracks. We need a strong left government and we urge parties who are left to work together and make a commitment,” he said.

Is there a role for Labour?

Asked if he would consider Labour to be in that “left” bracket, the Dún Laoghaire TD replied it was a “tricky one”.

“Honestly, we have not quite resolved that question. Some of [the leading figures in Labour] were directly involved in imposing horrendous austerity. And for some it is still toxic to consider an alliance with them.”

Mr Boyd Barrett disagreed with the suggestion that creating a broad left alliance was not feasible for the general election.

“I do not accept that. The political landscape can change very dramatically. We have seen it in other countries. Things are very much in flux,” he said, adding that “all bets are off” should a global recession materialise.

Mr Boyd Barrett said People Before Profit would be making contacts with all potentially interested parties and groups in early September to see if such a movement would be possible. He will also see if there is an appetite to choose agreed candidates for the four byelections due to take place by the end of the year.