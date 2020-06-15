Pension age to remain unchanged pending review under deal

There will be no immediate increase in the pension age under the terms of the planned programme for government, Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath has confirmed.

Speaking on Monday morning, he said he was satisfied with the “shape” of what had been agreed between his party and both Fine Gael and the Green Party on pensions.

A planned increase in eligibility age to 67 is being deferred, pending a report from a special commission, under the programme which was agreed by party negotiators on Sunday.

Mr McGrath said the pensions issue was a complex one what would need to be teased out through such an expert commission.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr McGrath also said the leadership of his party was not in question and that he expects Micheál Martin to be taoiseach in the new government.

Mr McGrath said while there were some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved on Monday morning on the final shape of the programme for government, he expected the deal to be signed off today.

“I am not expecting any major difficulties, but it is important that everyone is satisfied with the final agreement and can sign off on it.”

Mr McGrath said he was looking forward to introducing the document and explaining it to his own parliamentary party and to then move onto the different ratification processes of the individual parties.

Fianna Fáil’s imprint on the programme for government “will be evident” across a number of areas, he said, especially with regard to health care and reform. There is a need for additional capacity and the pre-Covid situation of one million people on waiting lists was not acceptable. “We need to tackle that.”

It made sense to use the additional capacity in the private sector to get treatment, said Mr McGrath.

There would be a need to kick start economic activity in line with public health advice, he added.

When asked if Mr Martin would be the first taoiseach of the new government, Mr McGrath said that the issue of taoiseach will be decided shortly, but that he expected his party leader would be taoiseach.

Party meetings

Leaving Government Buildings late on Sunday night, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said talks would continue on Monday.

It is believed Fine Gael was holding out for a commitment in the document to tax cuts in the future if resources allow.

The draft programme is expected to be approved by the three parliamentary parties on Monday if the leaders can reach agreement, and will then be put to the members of the three parties for ratification.

The programme for government commits the next government to reducing Ireland’s emissions of greenhouse gases by an average of 7 per cent annually.

The Greens’ priorities are also reflected in the increase in spending on transport infrastructure. All future capital spending on transport infrastructure will be split 2:1, favouring public transport over roads, and €360 million will be spent every year on cycling and walking infrastructure.

There will be a ban on the further exploration for gas in the waters off Ireland and a ban on the importation of fracked gas, which will halt the construction of the Shannon LNG project and other facilities.

The direct provision system will be abolished within the government’s term and replaced “with a new international protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach”.

A number of referendums are also promised within the lifetime of the next government, including one on the right to housing.

There will be commissions on housing, tax and social welfare and on the future of the Defence Forces, and a permanent pay review body for the Defence Forces will also be established.

Carbon tax will rise to €100 per tonne by 2030 rather than €80 per tonne as is planned now, with the resources being re-invested in increased social welfare payments and investment in climate change policies.

A new economic stimulus plan for the retail and tourism sectors is expected in July, with a wider national recovery plan following in October.

The Land Development Agency will develop cost rental housing, as well as affordable purchase homes, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land.

The document also commits that 50,000 social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new builds.