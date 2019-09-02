Pence says US wants a Brexit deal that ‘encourages stability’

The United States will work closely with Ireland and the UK to support a Brexit plan that “encourages stability” and “keeps the strong foundation forged by the Good Friday Agreement”, US vice-president Mike Pence has said.

Speaking after arriving at Shannon Airport on his first official visit to Ireland as vice-president, Mr Pence said that the US understood that the UK’s exit from the European Union raised “complex issues”.

Sitting next to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney at a press briefing, Mr Pence confirmed he would meet the new British prime minister Boris Johnson in the coming days after his visit to Ireland.

“I think the opportunity to better understand Ireland’s perspective and unique needs, particularly with regard to the Northern Border, will make us even better equipped to hopefully play a constructive role that when Brexit occurs, it will occur in a way that reflects stability and addresses the unique relationship between the UK and the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

Mr Pence did not respond to a question from The Irish Times about whether the US would agree a trade deal with the UK if Brexit damaged the Northern Ireland peace process.

US vice-president Mike Pence arrives at Shannon Airport for the start of an official visit to Ireland. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire

The 48th vice-president of the United States will stay at president Donald Trump’s family golf resort at Doonbeg in west Co Clare for the two nights he will be in Ireland.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Pence will fly from Shannon to Dublin for meetings, first with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park, and then lunch and a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh.

Among the topics expected to be discussed at their meeting are Brexit, immigration and trade.

Later this week Mr Pence will travel on to Iceland and the United Kingdom, where the UK’s exit from the EU on October 31st and a potential future UK-US trade deal will also be the focus of his trip.