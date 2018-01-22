Pearse Doherty will not seek deputy leadership of Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has confirmed he will not seek position of deputy leader of the party.

The Donegal TD had been expected to challenge for the role, which is vacant due to Mary Lou McDonald’s forthcoming appointment as Sinn Féin leader.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Doherty said he was content with his position as finance spokesman and treasurer of the party.

He added he would not declare his support for any particular candidate for party vice president until he was aware who was in the race.

The party’s leader in the North Michelle O’Neill has confirmed her intention to seek support to replace Ms McDonald.

The party’s MEP Matt Carthy said he would consider a bid if he received nominations but would not seek support for the position.

The nominations for the post opened on Sunday and will remain open for seven days.

Party figures are hopeful the position can be filled at the special ard fheis called for February 10th. It will ratify Ms McDonald’s position as leader of Sinn Féin.