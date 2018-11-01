Peadar Toibín suspended from Sinn Féin over abortion law vote

Meath West TD Peadar Toibín has been suspended from Sinn Féin for six months for voting against the party whip on abortion legislation.

Mr Toibín, who has long held anti-abortion views, voted against the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill, which will allow for unrestricted abortion in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

The Bill, currently proceeding through the Oireachtas, will give effect to the abortion regime outlined by the Government during the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

Mr Toibín was previously suspended for six months by Sinn Féin for voting against the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill in 2013.