Paul Murphy leaves Socialist Party to launch new group

The Dublin South West TD Paul Murphy is leaving the Socialist Party and will launch what he describes as a new socialist group next Monday.

Mr Murphy, who has been a TD since 2014, is leaving after the party failed to resolve an internal year-long dispute over the extent and level of co-operation it should have with other left-leaning parties and movements of the left.

Mr Murphy and a small group of his supporters had argued for deeper engagement with parties such as Sinn Féin and the Green Party, and with grassroots left-wing groups and movements such as Extinction Rebellion. A majority of party members opposed this approach.

Mr Murphy, and the two remaining Socialist Party TDs, Ruth Coppinger and Mick Barry, told The Irish Times on Thursday that the parting was amicable and the two groups would continue to work together.

Mr Murphy’s new group will still be involved with the broader Solidarity-People Before Profit alliance but will no longer be part of Solidarity.

The decision that Mr Murphy should leave the party was taken at its national convention last weekend.

“Our side of the party would have placed more emphasis on engaging in broader movements and participating in coalitions with others,” said Mr Murphy.

“[That includes] working with people who are not socialist but agree on important movements in the here and now,” he said.

No elected representative will leave the party with him. Among those who will join Mr Murphy’s group are former spokesman Dave Murphy, Diana O’Dwyer, and a number of trade union officials and abortion rights activists.