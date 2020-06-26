Pat Leahy: Spectacular vindication for Eamon Ryan who coaxed and beseeched party over the line

It was a close-run thing in the end – the nearest run thing you ever saw in your life, as the Duke of Wellington said after the Battle of Waterloo. There are Greens this morning who will feel they have been through a similar bloodbath. But like the Iron Duke, they won. And that is what matters. In this game, winner takes all.

Rarely has politics been faced with such a stark choice, a crossroads at which clear and far-reaching choices must be made. There was no fudging this one.