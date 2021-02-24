Pat Leahy: Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael pay for Covid failures

The slump in public confidence in the Government and its leaders’ management of the pandemic is perhaps not surprising given the recent third wave of the virus and the havoc it has wreaked upon the country. But it makes for a sharp warning for the coalition about its political fate if they fail to regain the public’s confidence.

At present that means meeting the vaccination targets laid out by the Taoiseach on Tuesday evening. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the fate of the Government, and its constituent parts, rests on the vaccination programme.