Passport production set to be deemed essential service

Passport production is set to be deemed an essential service under new plans to be brought to Cabinet on Thursday morning by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

As part of the roadmap for reopening, Mr Coveney will bring a memo aimed at clearing an estimated backlog of 89,000 applications.

It is understood the memo will ask Ministers to note that since March 2020, the passport office staff have been involved in processing 428,000 passport applications. Some 45,000 of those have been this year, 3,500 of which have been for emergency purposes.

Mr Coveney will ask the Cabinet to deem passport production an essential service meaning a substantial backlog will be cleared more efficiently.

The backlog of 89,000 includes some 44,000 domestic applications and 45,000 applications from outside the State, a significant number of which are Brexit related.

The Dáil last week heard criticisms from a Government TD about the backlog. Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said the Passport Office had been closed for four months and for many, “it has got nothing to do with travel” but rather “the passport is a vital piece of identification in this State”.

He said the passport service may be award winning “but we don’t have a service”, only a bare-minimum facility operating at a fraction of what was necessary.

Mr Richmond said some people were stuck in “absolute limbo” and “regardless of Level 5 restrictions, it is not good enough”.

A passport is not something that should be “afforded to” people, he said. “It’s their right.”

The Dublin Rathdown TD said: “It’s come to a critical point where people need to either get their passport renewed or back out of the system.”

He said someone had to provide their passport when they applied for a first-time passport for their child and their own document was now caught in the system.